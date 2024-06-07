Norway Restores Natural Gas Flows to UK Terminal after Outage

Natural gas from Norway resumed flowing to Britain’s Easington terminal early on Friday, following several days of repairs on a pipeline link that had halted supply to the UK terminal and sent European gas prices to a six-month high. Gas flows at the Easington terminal from the Langeled link from Norway were at about 50 million cubic meters (mcm) per day at 10:22 a.m. UK time on Friday, compared to zero on Thursday, data from UK’s National Gas transmission network showed. An outage on Sunday halted gas supply from Langeled to the…