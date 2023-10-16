Norway To Drop ‘Petroleum’ From Energy Ministry’s Name

Norway’s government decided on Monday to rename the current Petroleum and Energy Ministry to Energy Ministry, effective January 2024, dropping ‘petroleum’ as Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer aims to advance all energy sources in the energy transition. Consequently, as of January 1, 2024, the Petroleum and Energy Minister will be known as Energy Minister, the cabinet said, adding that the ministry’s responsibilities do not change and it will be overseeing and drafting a coordinated holistic…