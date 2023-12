Norway-owned M/V Swan Atlantic chemical tanker was attacked in the Red Sea on Monday in the latest attack on vessels in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, which have prompted oil majors and cargo shipping giants to temporarily halt navigation through the area. The water tank of Swan Atlantic, owned by Inventor Chemical Tankers of Norway, has been damaged in the attack, but systems were operating normally, Inventor Chemical Tankers’ chief executive Oystein Elgan told Reuters. …