Norwegian Intelligence Warns of Risk of Attack from Russia

A British warship departed for Norway on Monday to take part in NATO war exercises, as Norway’s security chief told Reuters that the country’s oil and gas installations were at risk of attack by Russia. “I am concerned about dependency, and there is no doubt that Europe has become more dependent on Norwegian gas,” Lars Christian Aamodt, head of the National Security Authority, told Reuters. “As soon as the dependency increases, so will the threat and the risk,” he said. Furthermore, the Norwegian security chief predicted…