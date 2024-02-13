Not All OPEC Producers Are Delivering On Their Pledged Cuts

OPEC’s crude oil production slumped by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January as the latest voluntary output cuts kicked in, but not all those who had pledged reductions delivered on their promises. As OPEC’s crude oil production from all 12 members fell by 350,000 bpd to 26.342 million bpd in January, the country with the biggest contribution to the cuts was Libya, one of the three OPEC members exempted from the cuts alongside Iran and Venezuela, according to the secondary sources in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR)…