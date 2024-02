Russia’s Novatek restarted earlier this week fuel processing at its complex on the Baltic Sea damaged last month in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Novatek’s export terminal and processing site at Russia’s Ust-Luga port on the Baltic Sea was damaged in January by what Ukraine said was a drone attack on Russian energy infrastructure. While the Ust-Luga port on continued to ship crude and fuels for exports, terminal operated by Novatek was…