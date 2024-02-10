Nuclear Energy’s Role in a Sustainable Future

Authored by Tommy Tuberville via RealClear Wire, It’s the coldest time of the year, and the demand for energy is significantly higher as people try to warm their homes. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), in Alabama seven out of ten homes rely on electric heating during the winter months. Increasing demand is placing a strain on our power grid, and the Biden administration has no solution to the problem. Instead of providing families with reliable energy, Joe Biden and his administration have other priorities. They’ve…