Nuclear Waste: Small in Volume, Big in Energy Discussions

Nuclear power is among the safest and cleanest sources of electricity, making it a critical part of the clean energy transition. However, nuclear waste, an inevitable byproduct, is often misunderstood. In collaboration with the National Public Utilities Council, Visual Capitalist’s Bruno Venditti created the following graphic to show the volume of all existing nuclear waste, categorized by its level of hazardousness and disposal requirements, based on data from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Storage and Disposal Nuclear provides…