Occidental Joins Berkshire In New Lithium JV

Occidental Petroleum has entered into a joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway’s BHE Renewables in a tie-up to extract and produce lithium compounds, Occidental said in a news release on Tuesday. The merger isn’t out of left field. Occidental’s wholly-owned subsidiary TerraLithium has patented DLE technologies that can process any lithium-containing brine “into a responsibly sourced supply of high-purity lithium,” Oxy said. As for BHE, it operates 10 geothermal power plants in California that process 50,000 gallons…