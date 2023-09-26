26 Sep, 23

Occidental Won’t Increase Oil Output Despite Soaring Crude

UncategorizedNo Comments

Occidental Petroleum Corp. will not be increasing oil output, with its CEO saying that the recent surge in oil to above $90 per barrel is happening without balance in the market.  Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said, “Only in a market where we see balance would we increase our oil production – and even then it would be at a moderate pace.” Even if oil prices topped $100 per barrel, Hollub told Bloomberg, they would not likely be sustainable long enough to lead to demand destruction. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.