Octopus Energy Overtakes British Gas as the Largest UK Supplier

Octopus Energy is now worth more than £7bn after two of its largest investors increased their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have upped their holdings in the London-headquartered business in moves which have pushed its value up 15 percent to £7.2bn. Generation, which focuses on sustainable investments, upped its stake to 13 percent after getting new backing from pension funds in the US and Australia, including Australian superannuation fund Aware Super. CPP Investments,…