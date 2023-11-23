Offshore Gas Field Could Help Gaza Recovery

A gas field offshore Gaza with more than a trillion cubic feet in reserves could become a future revenue stream for the Palestinian economy. There have been suggestions that this gas is the reason for the war between Israel and Hamas, with the Israeli government eyeing control of the Gaza Marine field. Still, the U.S. has now signaled the gas belongs to the Palestinian people and is theirs to exploit. For that to happen, however, peace must be restored. During a recent visit to Israel, President Biden’s energy security advisor Amos Hochstein said…