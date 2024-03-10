Offshore Oil & Gas E&P Staging A Comeback

The oil industry has found its newest exploration hotspot offshore Namibia. The high success rate of drilling and appraisal activity offshore Africa’s southwestern coast is spurring Big Oil to boost acreage in the area and seek other exploration frontiers. After years of muted interest in high-impact frontier exploration due to the budget austerity after the 2015-2016 crash and the crash in demand during Covid, major international oil firms and their smaller junior partners are ramping up exploration again, hoping to find…