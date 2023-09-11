Offshore Wind Can Be Boon Or Bust, Depending On Where You Are

No energy companies have so far submitted bids in the UK’s 5GW offshore wind auction, with the government coming under fire for ignoring warnings that the offer on the table was too low to reflect soaring costs. This comes as a significant blow to Rishi Sunak’s plans to meet climate targets and lower energy bills and also makes it harder for the government to achieve its goal of reaching 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The price of the UK’s offshore wind power has fallen steeply in recent decades. The government set a maximum price…