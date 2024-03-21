Offshore Wind Development Costs 30% Higher in United States

Offshore wind development costs are 30% higher in the United States than they are in Europe, Germany’s biggest utility said on Thursday at the CERAWeek conference. According to RWE AG CEO Markus Krebber, the wind industry in the United States lacks maturity. “Offshore wind has become very complicated,” Krebber said, with inflation and supply chain delays rampant. RWE, with projects both in Germany and the United States, would know. RWE is currently engaged in a joint venture with National Grid off the coast of New York in the…