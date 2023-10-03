Offshore Wind Industry Hits Rough Waters Amid Rising Costs

The offshore wind industry is in crisis. Already this year, projects across Europe and the United States have been delayed or shelved thanks to a “perfect storm of supply chain delays, design flaws and higher costs” just when added clean energy capacity is needed the most. “If this turns into a prolonged pause of projects then without a doubt a lot of the 2030 renewables goals will be under pressure,” Jon Wallace, an investment manager at Jupiter Asset Management, was quoted by Reuters this week. The turmoil throughout the…