Offshore Wind Industry Says Germany Must Act to Boost Capacity

Germany needs better auction and price policies in offshore wind tenders to provide certainty to the offshore wind developers and the supply chain to invest in a faster expansion of capacity, which is needed to meet Germany’s clean energy targets, industry groups said on Tuesday. Last year, Germany put into operation a total of 27 offshore wind turbines with a combined output of 257 megawatts (MW), the German Wind Energy Association, BWE, and other wind industry and engineering groups said in a statement. However,…