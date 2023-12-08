Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have submitted proposals to expand protection for businesses in response to the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) plea for more support as winter bills bite. The FSB had called on Ofgem and other energy suppliers alike late last month, signalling that changes in contracts and standing charges must be made as small businesses still battle high utility bills. The energy regulator launched a statutory consultation on proposals, ensuring businesses get the “highest…