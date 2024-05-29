29 May, 24

Oil and Gas Investments in Norway Set for Record-High in 2024

UncategorizedNo Comments

Companies are expected to spend a record-high level of investment on oil and gas extraction and pipeline transportation in 2024 offshore Norway, thanks to higher expected spending on exploration and field developments, Statistics Norway said on Tuesday.   Investments in oil and gas extraction and pipeline transportation for 2024 are now estimated at $23.6 billion (247 billion Norwegian crowns), “which is historically the highest nominal estimate given since this statistic was created,” Norway’s statistics office…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.