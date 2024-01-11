Oil and Gas Merger Mania To Continue in 2024

U.S. shale patch activity this year picked up where 2023 left off—with an acquisition of an oil and gas producer in the Permian basin. Consolidation in the industry accelerated in the second half of 2023, and it looks like 2024 will bring more of the same—mergers and acquisitions in which large companies become even larger by purchasing smaller and independent companies and their top-tier assets in the most prolific U.S. shale play. U.S. shale producers are positioning to gain access to high-quality drilling locations in…