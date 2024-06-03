Oil and Gas Wastewater in Appalachia Holds Key to U.S. Lithium Supply

America’s transition to a decarbonized economy demands massive base metals and rare Earth minerals. Currently, China dominates the rare Earth mineral market. However, initiatives are already underway by the US federal government to sever reliance on the Chicoms and boost domestic mining and refining abilities. One unlikely area where 40% of the nation’s lithium supply could be sourced from is ‘Trump’s coal country,’ otherwise known as good ole’ Appalachia. According to Justin Mackey, a research scientist at the National Energy Technology…