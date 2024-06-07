Oil Bounces Back on Rate Cut Optimism

Oil Market Weekly Recap and Forecast Oil prices closed higher on Thursday, rebounding after a week of significant losses. The market reacted positively to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to cut interest rates, which raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might follow suit. Additionally, reassurances from OPEC+ ministers about potential adjustments to their oil output agreement provided some support. However, the overall sentiment remains cautious due to mixed economic signals and increasing oil inventories in the U.S. Central Bank Actions…