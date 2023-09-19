19 Sep, 23

Oil Closes In On $95 Per Barrel, Hitting $100 In Some Markets

The oil-price rally continued in full force on Monday, with Brent crude closing in on $95 per barrel in early afternoon trading, and some crude grades around the world topping $100.  At 12:23 p.m. ET on Monday, Brent crude was trading at $94.53, while WTI was trading at $91.81.  Elsewhere, Reuters reported that Nigerian Qua Iboe crude rallied past $100 per barrel on Monday, while Malaysian Tapis crude had already surpassed that mark last week, citing Swedish bank SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop as saying in a report…

