Oil Dethroned? Cocaine Close To Becoming Colombia’s Top Export

A controversial article from news conglomerate Bloomberg claims that cocaine is poised to overtake oil and become Colombia’s largest export. This worrying report came on the heels of the United Nations Office On Drugs And Crime (UNODC) announcing (Spanish) that cocaine production in Colombia, the world’s largest manufacturer of the narcotic, soared to a record high during 2022 for the fourth year straight. Colombia is also the world’s leading cultivator of the coca plant, the leaves of which are the essential…