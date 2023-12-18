Oil Executives Must Review Their Portfolios

Here’s for an orderly transition The COP 28 climate summit recently adjourned called for “transition away from fossil fuels … in a just, orderly and equitable manner … so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.” A sentence clearly written by lawyers and politicians with a touching belief that soothing words substitute for reality. We would argue, first, that nature’s reaction to excessive fossil fuel emissions (severe drought, storms, ice melt, forest fires, rising water level) has…