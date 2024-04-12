Oil Fund Withdrawals Suggest Extended Price Rally

The world’s largest crude oil exchange-traded fund has bled over $2 billion in less than a year. And it’s not due to investors finding greener pastures elsewhere with other ETFs; it’s the siren call of soaring prices that’s prompting this mass exodus. The WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil exchange-traded commodity had assets under management of some $2.5 billion last summer, according to Bloomberg. Now, the publication reports, this is down to $396 million, with withdrawals accelerating over the past few days. In that, withdrawals seem to be following…