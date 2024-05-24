Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 4 to 600 this week, compared to 711 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs stayed the same this week, after rising by 1 in the week prior. Oil rigs stand at 497–down by 73 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 4 this week to 99, a loss of 38 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 4.…