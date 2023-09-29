Oil, Gas Drilling Dips To February 2022 Low As Oil Prices Hover Near 2023 Highs

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 7 this week, after falling 11 last week to a low not seen since February 2022, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count fell to 623 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 156 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 452 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs fell by 5 this week to 502, down by 119 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs fell by…