Oil Giants Back Carbon Capture But Warn Against Demand Destruction

When it comes to emissions reduction, carbon capture and storage is the main focus of the oil industry. That was the message from company executives and government officials who gathered this week in Calgary for the World Petroleum Congress. The oil world signaled it was on board with emission reduction but it was not on board with oil demand destruction, per a Bloomberg report that quoted attendants including Aramco’s CEO, the chief executive of Exxon, and the Saudi energy minister. “There seems to be wishful thinking that we’re…