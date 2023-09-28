Oil Giants Embrace Exploration Revival

Spending on oil and gas exploration is recovering from the pandemic lows as the energy security push is prompting companies to look for lower-cost barrels with a more disciplined capex approach, which makes the hunt for new advantaged resources more attractive. While exploration spend will never return to the days of splurges seen before 2014, oil and gas majors are spending more on conventional exploration this year, Wood Mackenzie said in a recent report. Energy Security and Affordability Boosts Exploration …