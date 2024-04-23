Oil Giants Seek Stakes in the UAE’s New LNG Export Project

Large international oil and gas companies, including top LNG traders Shell and TotalEnergies, are in discussions to buy stakes in the new LNG export project of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), anonymous sources familiar with the talks told Bloomberg on Tuesday. The project, Ruwais LNG, is being developed by the UAE’s state firm ADNOC and is planned to consist of two 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa. The project is set to more than double ADNOC’s LNG…