Oil Hedging Volumes 62% Below 2020 Levels

Oil and commodity producers as well as heavy consumers frequently employ a variety of hedging strategies to protect themselves against market fluctuations. Oil producers typically use a short hedge to lock in oil prices during times of falling crude prices, if they believe prices are likely to go even lower in the future. The reverse usually happens when oil prices are rising with producers hedging only lightly in order to benefit from higher prices. Last year, the vast majority of oil and gas producers ditched most of their hedges as…