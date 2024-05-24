Oil Industry Helps Trump’s Texas Fundraising Efforts

Oil executives contributed to Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts, which raised as much as $40 million in Texas alone this week, people who attended the events and are familiar with the fundraising haul told Bloomberg. Continental Resources chair Harold Hamm and Occidental Petroleum’s chief executive Vicki Hollub were among the attendees of a fundraising event in Houston on Wednesday, Bloomberg’s sources said. Trump, however, didn’t elaborate too much on energy issues during his speech, and one billionaire oil…