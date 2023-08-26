Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand

Oil, Gas Companies Still Spending Less than Needed on New SupplyFailure to Invest: Oil & Gas Companies Still Underspending on New SupplyOil Industry is in Upcycle and Spending More, but Not EnoughOil Industry Not Spending Enough to Balance Supply & Demand After years of warnings of failure to invest in enough new exploration, the industry has begun spending more. Yet, it would still be less than is necessary to secure enough supply to respond to demand. That’s the take of Wood Mackenzie analysts, at least, who recently…