Oil Inventories Rise As Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose by 1.347 million barrels for week ending October 27, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after a 2.668-million-barrel dip in crude inventories in the week prior, API data showed. Analysts were expecting a build of 1.601 million barrels for the week. API data shows a net draw in crude oil inventories in the United States of 1.33 million barrels so far this year. On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stayed…