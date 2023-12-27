Oil Inventories Rise Toward the End of 2023

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose this week by 1.837 million barrels for the week ending December 22, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after recording a 939,000-barrel build in crude inventories in the week prior. API data shows a net build in crude oil inventories in the United States of just over 21 million barrels so far this year. On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 800,000 barrels. Inventories are now at 353.3 million…