Oil Kneejerks On Fresh OPEC+ Discord Headlines

What would an OPEC+ meeting week be without the parade of strawman, market-testing headlines dropped to gauge traders’ stress levels. OPEC is set to hold an online meeting on Thursday, ahead of OPEC+ meeting later in the day to decide future oil production policy, a source said according to Reuters. The meeting, which was postponed two days ago, is rescheduled at 4:00 PM KSA on Thursday according to a draft agenda seen by the news agency. This morning, Reuters reports that, according to four sources: “talks are difficult” (well,…