Oil Lobby Warns Biden About Anti-Oil Policies

“American voters are watching.” This is what the president of the American Petroleum Institute had to tell the federal government at an API event this week. Voters are watching, and they are less than thrilled with the current administration’s energy policies. The American Petroleum Institute is not known to sit back and shut up when the federal government pursues its transition-focused energy policies. Yet this is perhaps the bluntest warning from the lobby group yet as election year begins. “Imagine if a president blocked development of farmland,…