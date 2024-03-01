Oil Majors Frustrated by Nigeria’s Asset Sale Delays

Nigeria has yet to approve the sales of onshore assets announced in recent years by international oil majors, much to the frustration of both buyers and sellers who say that the slow progress continues to hamper the rebound in Nigeria’s oil production. Majors including ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni, and Equinor are still waiting for government clearance for their sales of oil assets, mostly to local companies. The buyers and Nigeria’s domestic oil producers expect the approvals to give clarity to the companies and revive oil production…