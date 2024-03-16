Oil Majors Set To Sanction $125 Billion Upstream Projects in 2024

International oil and gas majors and the Middle East’s national oil companies are expected to give the green light this year to up to 30 projects, worth a total investment of $125 billion and holding an estimated 14 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of resources. That’s the estimate in Wood Mackenzie’s latest analysis of upstream oil and gas projects expected to reach final investment decisions (FIDs) in 2024. The consultancy expects more projects to take FID this year compared to last year’s 22 sanctioned…