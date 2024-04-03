Oil Market Set to Tighten as OPEC+ Sticks With Production Cuts

The OPEC+ group is set to continue with its production cuts until at least the end of the first half of 2024 as the alliance’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) did not recommend any changes to output policy at its meeting on Wednesday. The JMMC is the OPEC+ panel that monitors the situation in the oil market and assesses compliance with the cuts. It doesn’t take decisions on policy as it just recommends possible actions to the full OPEC+ ministerial meetings. After a short regular meeting today, the panel did not…