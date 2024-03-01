Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

Oil prices remained stubbornly rangebound in February as signs of a recovering U.S. economy were countered by weaker economic data in both Europe and China.Friday, March 1st 2024Diverging macroeconomic news, with China and Europe continuing to struggle with below-expectations manufacturing activity while the United States is nearing the point of first interest rate cuts, failed to alter the trading patterns of February, keeping Brent around the $83 per barrel mark. The next big thing to happen to the oil markets will be OPEC+ announcing the…