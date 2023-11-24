Oil Markets Remain Focused on OPEC+

Despite the dramatic reaction of oil markets to news that the OPEC+ meeting would be postponed, oil prices are set to end the week with little real change as traders now await the outcome of the November 30th meeting. Friday, November 24th, 2023The seesawing in oil prices seen over the past weeks has wound down as the market awaits the OPEC meeting, postponed from this week to November 30 and changed from an in-person summit to an online event. ICE Brent front-month futures have settled within a narrow frame of $81-83 per barrel the entire…