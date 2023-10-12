Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

Crude oil prices saw a small dip on Thursday morning after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 10.2 million barrels for the week to October 6. The inventory change compared with a draw of 2.2 million barrels for the previous week, which, however, did not affect prices as expected because the EIA also estimated a substantial increase in gasoline inventories, sparking concern about the health of demand. For the first week of October, the EIA reported a gasoline inventory decline, to the tune of 1.3 million barrels.…