Oil Price Outlook More Bullish Than Selloff Suggests: Fund Manager

The selloff triggered by te OPEC+ announcement it may roll back some production cuts was unjustified and the outlook for prices is more bullish than many believe. This is according to Eric Nuttall, portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, who told Bloomberg that there appeared to be a misunderstanding about the actual plan of OPEC+, which did not state there will be rollbacks of the cuts come what may. “I think it’s [the selloff] rooted in a strong misunderstanding of what came out and what OPEC+ is trying to achieve,” Nuttall…