Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

The slump in oil prices so far this week has dragged down shares in the top UK-based oil and gas supermajors, Shell and BP, with their stock falling on Tuesday and pushing London’s main FTSE 100 index in the red. As oil prices fell by more than 3% on Monday and continued to drop early on Tuesday, shares in BP and Shell also slumped in London today. BP (LON: BP) was down by 3.7%, and Shell’s (LON: SHEL) stock had dropped by 2% as of 2 p.m. in London on Tuesday. As major constituents of the FTSE 100 index, the supermajors dragged…