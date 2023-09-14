Oil Price Rally Sees WTI Top $90

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) soared past $90 in Thursday morning trading, up over 30% in three months, driven by sustained OPEC+ production cuts and indications that a tighter market is coming. At 10:51 a.m. ET on Wednesday, WTI was trading at $90.14, up $1.62 on the day for a gain of 1.83%. WTI’s flirtation with the $90 mark comes a day after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that Saudi-led OPEC+ production cuts would create a “significant supply shortfall” that would send oil prices surging amid…