Oil Prices Climb After Drone Attack Kills Three U.S. Troops

Crude oil prices started the week with a gain following a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. military servicemen. The news added to the bullish momentum of continuing Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea to push Brent crude well over $80 per barrel, with the benchmark close to touching $84 in midmorning trade in Asia. West Texas Intermediate moved closer to $80 per barrel following the news of the deadly attack that led many to brace up for further escalation in the latest Middle Eastern conflict. “We believe the death of three…