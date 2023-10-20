Oil Prices Climb As U.S. Warship Intercepts Three Missiles Fired From Yemen

A U.S. Navy warship stationed in the Red Sea has intercepted three missiles fired from Yemen, media has reported, suggesting it was possible the missiles were fired in the direction of Israel. This is the latest in a string of indications that the conflict in the Middle East may be escalating, after reports that Israel was strengthening its military presence along the border with Lebanon – home of the Islamist group Hezbollah. “We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen…