19 Apr, 24

Oil Prices Erase Gains as Iran Downplays Reports of Israeli Missile Attack

UncategorizedNo Comments

Oil prices gave up nearly all of early Friday’s gains after an Iranian official told Reuters that there hadn’t been a missile attack against Iran. Oil surged by as much as $3 per barrel in Asian trade early on Friday after a U.S. official told ABC News today that Israel launched missile strikes against Iran in the early morning hours today. After briefly spiking to above $90 per barrel early on Friday in Asian trade, Brent fell back to $87.10 per barrel in the morning in Europe. The news was later confirmed by Iranian…

